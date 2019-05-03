close

Anjana Singh

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh's hilarious make-up video will leave you in splits—Watch

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh&#039;s hilarious make-up video will leave you in splits—Watch

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses Anjana Singh is also an avid social media user. She keeps her account updated with regular pictures and videos. Recently, she shared a hilarious video which has gone viral on the internet.

Hotcake Anjana Singh posted a funny make-up video.

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the industry and is also hailed as the lady Rajinikanth amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs.

On the work front, She will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.

 

