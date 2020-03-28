हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh accepts challenge, performs Surya Namaskar 20 times- Watch

One of the top Bhojpuri actresses, Akshara Singh is making the best of her time amid deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. She accepted the fitness challenge to perform the Surya Namaskar 20 times. She also shared it on Instagram and tagged her other friends. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Akshara Singh captioned the Instagam post as: Challenge accepted of 20 suryanamaskar @iamparitoshtripathi now its ur turn & I would like to nominate @pakkhihegde @saharafsha1 @shubhi_sharma_official @kaurdaljiet @maithilithakur @itsmekratika @eklautasonu & to all my followers aur fans hain jo log bhi kar sakte hain Aur Mujhe zarur tag karen
#stayhome #staysafe #gharbaithoindia #covid19 #stopcoronavirus #spreadthelove

On the work front, Akshara will be seen in 'Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage'. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amrish Singh in the latter. 

Meanwhile, the deadly novel coronavirus has claimed over 25,000 lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.  

The pandemic flu has put all the movie and television shoots to a halt. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

Surya NamaskarAkshara Singhbhojpuri videosCoronavirusCOVID-19
