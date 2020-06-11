Bhojpuri siren Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s mind-blowing moves in ‘Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi’ creates a storm online

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stars Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have created a storm online with the sizzling dance moves in ‘Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi’ song. It is a romantic number and celebrates the magic of love. Kajal looks beautiful in a stylish pink outfit while Khesari swag is just off the charts, as always. The peppy lyrics and foot-tapping notes make ‘Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi’ a blockbuster song.

‘Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi’ released in 2019 and rocked YouTube at that time and now, the song has resurfaced on the platform and all Kajal and Khesari’s fans are going gaga over it again.

Watch ‘Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi’ here:

The song is from their film ‘Balam Ji Love You’. Besides Kajal and Khesari, Akshara Singh, Shubhi Sharma, Ashok Samarth, Smrity Sinha and Sanjay Mahanand were also part of the film.

Meanwhile, if you want to watch more songs of Khesari, we have collated a list for you. Fans can tune into - 'A Ho Madame Ji Maan Jaiye', ‘Kayal Kaile Ba Kaala’, 'Dushman Banal Zamana', ‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre So Bis Badi Ho’, 'Pagal Banaibe', 'High Heel Ke Sandil', 'Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya'.