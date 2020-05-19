Bhojpuri siren Monalisa wows the internet with breathtaking pics in a sari – Check out!

New Delhi: TV actress Monalisa is breaking the internet yet again with her beautiful pictures in a sari. She looks like a million bucks in the green sari with a stylish blouse and minimal make-up. The pictures appear to be taken on a shooting location. Monalisa poses with grace for the cameras, looking lovely as always. The small red bindi totally complements her look.

The Bhojpuri bombshell captioned the post as, ”Tuesday Worry Less.... Live More... #goodmorning #world #lovelyday #newday.”

Check out her post below:

There’s never a dull day on Monalisa’s Instagram timeline. She treats her Instafam daily to some fabulous pictures of herself and the posts often go crazy viral.

Monalisa makes sure her fans and 3.1 million Instagram followers get daily updates about her whereabouts. Before the lockdown, she used to keep everyone posted with pictures and videos from her sets, parties and holidays. Now, she entertains people with her TikTok videos and workout posts. Her social media game has always been strong.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.