Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee’s million-dollar smile lights up Instagram – Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee has been spreading smiles on social media with her posts amid the coronavirus lockdown. Her captions are intriguing and inspiring at the same time and through her posts, she also tells people how to spend the days doing something productive. Recently, Rani took to Instagram to share a positive message and her smile will brighter the day of her fans.

She wrote in Hindi, “Dimag thanda rakho aur muskurao, kya lekar aae ho aur kya lekar jaoge. Insaan bao, khush raho,” adding hashtags like #loveyouall #liveasindians #spreadthelove #bepositive #instafam #instafamilylove #facebookpage #socialmedia #loveurself and #stayhome.” Along with the post, she shared a lovely picture of herself in a peach outfit.

Take a look:

Rani has been spending the quarantine break by working out, spending time with family and herself.

She is a big name in the Bhojpuri industry. She is one of the A-listers of the industry and has worked with some top stars, film producers and directors.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.