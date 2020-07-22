हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake' hits YouTube

It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka.

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s song &#039;Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake&#039; hits YouTube
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav is making waves on Instagram with his newly-released song 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake'. The peppy track has taken over the internet and how! 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake' was released in July. It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka.

Watch 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake' here:

Another song of Khesari which recently shattered YouTube was 'Maugi Khele PUBG'. It narrates the story of a man who is made to do household work during the coronavirus pandemic while his wife keeps herself busy on phone and plays PUBG. The song also stars Chandani Singh. It has been sung by  Khesari, composed by Shankar Singh and the lyrics courtesy goes to Sonu Sudhakar.

Now, watch 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake' here:

It has been directed by Jitu Bhojpuriya and produced by Khesari Music World.

Tags:
Khesari Lal Yadavkhesari lal yadav songsKhesari Lal Yadav moviesBhojpuri songs
Next
Story

Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh's blockbuster song 'Call Karen Kya' enters 100 million club - Watch
  • 11,92,915Confirmed
  • 28,732Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT50S

Video: ED files money laundering case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in fertilizer scam