Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake' hits YouTube

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav is making waves on Instagram with his newly-released song 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake'. The peppy track has taken over the internet and how! 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake' was released in July. It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka.

Watch 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake' here:

Another song of Khesari which recently shattered YouTube was 'Maugi Khele PUBG'. It narrates the story of a man who is made to do household work during the coronavirus pandemic while his wife keeps herself busy on phone and plays PUBG. The song also stars Chandani Singh. It has been sung by Khesari, composed by Shankar Singh and the lyrics courtesy goes to Sonu Sudhakar.

It has been directed by Jitu Bhojpuriya and produced by Khesari Music World.