Bhojpuri sensational actors Pawan Singh-Aamrapali Dubey's 'Dusar Duwaar' song sets YouTube on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and popular actress Aamrapali Dubey's song 'Dusar Duwaar' from the movie 'Sher Singh' has once again caught the fancy of netizens. The song has gone viral is making waves with 1,426,373 views on YouTube.

Watch the audio version here:

Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh have sung it. Chote Baba has composed the music and Sumit Chandravanshi has written the lyrics. Shashank Rai has produced and directed the film.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Aamrapali Dubey has spent a good number of years in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has worked with almost all the A-listers. She has many chartbuster songs to her credit and likewise is hailed as the highest-paid actress too.

Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. She started off from television and later moved to Bhojpuri movies, only to become the top actress in the industry.