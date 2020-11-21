Chhath Geet 2020: Aamrapali Dubey releases new Bhojpuri song Chala Chhathi Ghate, starring Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua - Watch

New Delhi: On the pious occasion of Chhath Puja 2020, many Bhojpuri stars have released their devotional albums and songs. Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua too have dropped a new song titled 'Chala Chhathi Ghate'.

The day is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev), his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) respectively.

The song Chala Chhathi Ghate features Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua praying to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya goddess.

Watch it here:

Aamrapali Dubey has sung the devotional Chhath Geet. The music has been composed by Ashish Verma while the lyrics are penned by Pyarelal Yadav. It has been directed by Sonu Verma.

This year, it begins on November 18 and will last till 21st of this month.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashti.

This year, the celebrations will be low-key due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in consideration, social distancing and wearing of masks, gloves have been a must in all festivities.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Chhath Puja!