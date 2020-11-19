Chhath Geet 2020: Khesari Lal Yadav's new Bhojpuri song 'Chhath Ghate Chali' hits YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja is here and the atmosphere is already filled with a festive air. During this time, several Bhojpuri actors release their singles and albums dedicated to Chhathi Maiya. This year, Chhath Puja began from November 18 and will last till 21st of this month.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev). It is a four-day-long festival where devotees offer prayers to Surya Dev, his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) respectively.

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has released quite a few new Chhath Geet 2020. Here's one of his popular ones this year.

Watch Chhath Ghate Chali' song here:

The lyrics are penned by Akhilesh Kashyap and music is composed by Shyam Sundar (Aadishakti Films). Shushant Singh and Kumar Chandan have directed the devotional song.

Manoj Mishra is the producer of this song. The devotional Chhath Geet 2020 was uploaded on YouTube by Aadishakti Films on October 31 this year.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashti.

This year, the celebrations will be low-key due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in consideration, social distancing and wearing of masks, gloves have been a must in all festivities.

Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy Chhath Puja!