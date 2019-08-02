close

Aamrapali Dubey

Here's when Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey's 'Lallu Ki Laila' trailer will be out—See inside

Aamrapali Dubey took to Instagram and shared a new poster of the film. She also revealed the release date of the trailer 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are all set to set the silver screens ablaze with 'Lallu Ki Laila'. The film's first look was unveiled last month and caused much excitement among the audience. It also stars Yamini Singh and is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day, that is August 15, 2019.

Aamrapali took to Instagram and shared a new poster of the film. She also revealed the release date of the trailer which is August 3, 2019.

Aamrapali started off her career as a Bhojpuri actress in the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014. In a period of five years, she has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and worked with all the A-listers.

Coming back to 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali is much-liked by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo shares a great bond off-screen as well.

Aamrapali DubeyDinesh Lal Yadav
