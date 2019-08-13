Khesari Lal Yadav-Smriti Sinha's Bhaag Khesari Bhaag to be wrapped up soon

New Delhi: The shooting of Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's upcoming film 'Bhaag Khesari Bhaag' has neared completion. The film is being produced under the banner of JP Star Pictures and is directed by Premanshu Singh. As per reports, the shooting of the film will be completed in a day or two.

Khesari, who features in the central role, will be seen in a fresh new avatar and the makers are hopeful that his fans will fall in love with it.

It is to be noted that Umashankar Prasad is making his debut as a producer with the film. Ayush Raj Gupta is the associate producer while Manoj Kushwaha is the writer. The music has been given by Om Jha.

The cinematography is done by Sarfaraz Khan, Nritya Ram Devan, Rikki Gupta, Mardhar Hiralal Yadav and Kala Shera. Production controller is Motiram and the Production Manager is Rajan Pandey.

As per the makers, 'Bhaag Khesari Bhaag' is a full-fledged entertaining film which will also leave a message for the viewers. Khesari once again has teamed up with Smriti Sinha and the hit couple are all set to woo the audience with their crackling chemistry.

The film also features Amit Shukla, Ayaz Khan, Sanjay Verma, Arjun Yadav, Rahul Shahu, Pritam Kumar, Avinash Madhukar, Amit Singh, Satya Prakash Singh etc. in key roles.