Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi shares a sunkissed pic in a colourful swimsuit -See inside

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful actress of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress often making headlines owing to her stunning public appearances and sultry Instagram posts. She has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing app and her pictures and videos go viral in no time.

On Tuesday, Monalisa shared a sunkissed picture in a swimsuit and it will really force you to take a break from your monotonous schedule and go for a beach holiday!

Check out the picture:

She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where she plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in a popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in a popular reality show. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.