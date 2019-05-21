Monalisa dancing to 'Hook up' song in her vanity van with Niyati Fatnani is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Famous Bhojpuri actress turned television star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is having a time of her life shooting for her maiden hit show 'Nazar'. The actress makes sure to post on-set photos and videos on her Instagram every day without a fail.

A day after twinning in her ethnic look with co-star Niyati Fatnani, she shared a dance video where Monalisa can be see grooving to 'Hook Up' song from 'Student Of The Year 2'. The track features Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt.

She wrote in the caption: “It’s All About Having Fun And Feeling Good ... and we are on with the “hook up “ song .... #our #love for #dance #vanitydiaries #madness #masti #fun #hookup #song @niyatifatnani. Thanks For shooting us @rajputharshjayesh.”

The video is shot inside her vanity van and looks like the girls are having loads of fun. Mona enjoys a solid fanbase of over 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.