Monalisa

Monalisa dons denim shorts, flaunts her bright yellow sneakers - See pic

Monalisa flaunted her bright yellow sneakers and donned a denim shorts with mustard tee. 

Monalisa dons denim shorts, flaunts her bright yellow sneakers - See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is an avid social media user. She regularly updates her Instagram account with pictures and videos, keeping her fans in a happy space. Amid 21-day lockdown, the stunner shared her stylish picture with a motivational caption. 

She wrote:Some Days You Just Have To Create Your Own Sunshine... Good morning world... Keep Following Me on @helo_indiaofficial

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some Days You Just Have To Create Your Own Sunshine... Good morning world ... Keep Following Me on @helo_indiaofficial

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa flaunted her bright yellow sneakers and donned denim shorts with a mustard tee. 

In order to not let the virus spread any further, PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) announced a complete lockdown of 21 days in the country and urged everyone to adhere to the instructions.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 24,000 deaths reportedly. 

 

