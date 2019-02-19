Monalisa in deep trouble, appeals for help-Details inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who is currently seen as a witch in one of the popular TV shows, posted a picture on Instagram asking for help.

Don't fret! It is just a fun-filled picture of Monalisa with her co-star.

She captioned it, "Bachaaaaaooooo... @aamirk007 isse koi mujhe bachao ...#nazar #bts #funnyus."

Check out the picture:

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together.