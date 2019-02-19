हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa in deep trouble, appeals for help-Details inside

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who is currently seen as a witch in one of the popular TV shows, posted a picture on Instagram asking for help.

Monalisa in deep trouble, appeals for help-Details inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who is currently seen as a witch in one of the popular TV shows, posted a picture on Instagram asking for help.

Don't fret! It is just a fun-filled picture of Monalisa with her co-star.

She captioned it, "Bachaaaaaooooo... @aamirk007 isse koi mujhe bachao ...#nazar #bts #funnyus."

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together. 

Tags:
MonalisanazarMohonabhojpuri actressjhuma boudi
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee flaunts her 'beach body' in her latest Instagram post-See pic

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Pulwama Attack: Arun Jaitley responds to Pak PM Imran Khan's statement