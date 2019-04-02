Monalisa likes to pose and her latest pic on Instagram says it all! See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren turned television actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a headline maker. She has a solid presence online and knows how to keep her fan army happy. Mona regularly posts stuff about her and that too without a fail.

In one of her recent posts, she shared a glamourous picture of hers with a caption reading, “I Like To Pose.... I like To be in Front Of Camera....”

Now, the picture says it all! She is looking extremely gorgeous and photogenic.

The actress has also worked with almost all the A-listed Bhojpuri stars. Monalisa's journey in television shows has been quite a success. She plays an evil character in a popular daily soap and has bagged another show on the same channel. Fans have showered their love on her and hailed her performance.

The picture has got 50, 810 likes as of now on Instagram and she enjoys over 1.7 million followers on the same photo-sharing site.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri movies before making her way to the small screens. Mona got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house, hogging the limelight that year.