Monalisa strikes a pose in a floral dress with a plunging neckline—See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned telly star Monalisa never really misses out on sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram. She can easily be called the social media queen. The stunner always shares inspiring and interesting captions as well.

Recently, she shared a glamourous picture from a photoshoot where she can be seen striking a pose. Her caption read: “You Can PULL OFF Anything If You Have The Right Attitude... #attitude #photooftheday.”

Mona looks smouldering in a floral dress with a plunging neckline. It looks likes a click shared from her professional photo shoot.

Monalisa has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.