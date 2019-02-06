Monalisa's body-hugging black power dress makes her look simply fab! See pic

New Delhi: The top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is famous for her regular picture updates and video sharing on social media. Fans adore her and it is clearly visible as she boasts of a strong 1.6 million following on Instagram.

In her recent post, Mona is wearing a black body-hugging power dress with a plunging neckline and hair open. The entire look is suiting her a lot and she looks kickass. She captioned it as: “I Like To Listen ...#smile #behappy #spreadlove.”

Isn't she looking fab?

Well, she is currently seen in a horror thriller show 'Nazar' where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.