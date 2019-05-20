close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa's ethnic twinning with co-star Niyati Fatnani is ravishing – See pic

She is a hugely popular star on Instagram with a solid fanbase of over 1.9 million followers.

Monalisa&#039;s ethnic twinning with co-star Niyati Fatnani is ravishing – See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is making waves with her act in TV show 'Nazar'. Mona took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her co-star Niyati Fatnani from the show.

The two stunning ladies can be seen dressed in ethnic wear and are twinning in light blue kurta salwar. She wrote in the caption: “... wohoaaa what’s happening? Twinning !!! ... #mohana and #pia??? @niyatifatnani ... #nazar #interesting #twists #staytuned and : @yogesh_gupta4545.”

The two girls are looking ravishing in their look, isn't it?

She is a hugely popular star on Instagram with a solid fanbase of over 1.9 million followers.

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsBhojpuri starnazarNiyati Fatnani
Next
Story

Arvind Akela Kallu starrer 'Patthar Ke Sanam' trailer goes viral—Watch

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Exclusive conversation with Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Lok Sabha elections Exit Poll results