Monalisa's ethnic twinning with co-star Niyati Fatnani is ravishing – See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is making waves with her act in TV show 'Nazar'. Mona took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her co-star Niyati Fatnani from the show.

The two stunning ladies can be seen dressed in ethnic wear and are twinning in light blue kurta salwar. She wrote in the caption: “... wohoaaa what’s happening? Twinning !!! ... #mohana and #pia??? @niyatifatnani ... #nazar #interesting #twists #staytuned and : @yogesh_gupta4545.”

The two girls are looking ravishing in their look, isn't it?

She is a hugely popular star on Instagram with a solid fanbase of over 1.9 million followers.

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.