Monalisa's 'locked' picture says a lot about an actor's life - See pics

Monalisa

Monalisa's 'locked' picture says a lot about an actor's life

Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following of 2.7 million on Instagram. 

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri sensation turned television actress Monalisa has yet again shared her shoot diary with fans on social media. She successfully entered into television with popular daily soap 'Nazar'. She plays an evil force named Mohana in the show. 

Her solid fan army lauded Monalisa for playing the character in the show quite well. She received accolades for her acting chops. In her recent post, Monalisa shares on-set shooting pictures wherein one of the clicks she is hand-cuffed inside a van and in another one is seen inside a hospital. 

My Silence Is Just Another Word ....

Locked ....  #nazar #actorslife #mohana #madness #staytuned #upcoming #episodes

Often her posts break the internet sending netizens into a tizzy. The sensational actress has worked with almost every A-lister in the Bhojpuri movie industry. But it was her big break in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got instant fame. 

Monalisa was one of the popular contestants inside the show and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the house. 

 

