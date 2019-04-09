हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's sensuous desi avatar will win your hearts—See pics

Monalisa's sensuous desi look gets a big thumbs up. 

Monalisa&#039;s sensuous desi avatar will win your hearts—See pics

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is now an equally famous television star. She moved from regional movies to mainstream television daily soaps last year and it has proved to be a great professional choice for her.

Mona has been lauded for her work and performance in the horror genre. The actress is also quite active on social media and keeps posting her recent pictures/videos on Instagram.

Monalisa's sensuous desi look gets a big thumbs up. It's a part of her show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force. Her long hair, traditional attire and on-point makeup—all make her look simply stunning.

The actress has also worked with almost all the A-listed Bhojpuri stars. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri movies before making her way to the small screens. Mona got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house, hogging the limelight that year.

 

 

 

