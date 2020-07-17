हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kishan

On Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan's birthday, fans trend him on Twitter

Besides working in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, Ravi Kishan has also worked successfully in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies. 

On Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan&#039;s birthday, fans trend him on Twitter

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor turned politician Ravi Kishan celebrates his birthday on July 17. On his special day, Twitterati made #ravikishan one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site. 

His fans, well-wishers thronged Twitter to wish on his birthday. Take a look: 

Some of the Bhojpuri celebrities Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee too wished Ravi Kishan on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday dearest Superstar @ravikishann ji may God bless you with everything you wish for 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

The actor has worked in a number of films in Bollywood as well and is quite popular among Bhojpuri movie buffs. He enjoys a massive fan following as well. He has time and again enthralled his audiences with blockbuster films in Hindi and Bhojpuri.

Besides working in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, Ravi Kishan has also worked successfully in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies. He was also seen in the maiden season of reality show 'Bigg Boss' alongside other contestants and went on to become one of the most popular ones. He was among the top three finalists.

He contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and won against Rambhual Nishad by a huge margin.

Here's wishing Ravi Kishan a very happy birthday!

 

Tags:
Ravi Kishanhappy birthday ravi kishanRavi Kishan birthdayBhojpuri starbhojpuri videos
