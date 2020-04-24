Pawan Singh-Aamrapali Dubey's 'Jawani Ba Khata' sizzling dance song resurfaces on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's top actors Pawan Singh and Aamrapali Dubey have featured in several hit songs and movies together. One of their popular tracks from 2017 'Jawani ba Khata' has once again surfaced on the internet and has gone viral.

Power star Pawan Singh and Aamrapali Dubey's dance moves will make your jaws drop on the floor. It has been sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali.

Watch it here:

The track has garnered 4,090,450 views so far. The foot-tapping beats have been widely liked by the audiences, it seems.

The lyrics are penned by Ajit Mandal and Avinash Jha is the music director.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.