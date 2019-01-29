Pawan Singh-Aamrapali Dubey's sizzling dance moves in 'Jawani Ba Khata' song sets YouTube on fire—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and top actress Aamrapali Dubey have together featured in various chartbuster songs. After setting the YouTube on fire with their impeccable moves in 'Raat Diya Butake', the lead pair has featured in yet another peppy dance number.

Titled 'Jawani Ba Khata', Aamrapali and Pawan Singh have grooved on the song like never before. The foot-tapping beats have been widely liked by the audiences, it seems. The song has already garnered as many as 2,147,480 views on YouTube.

Watch it here:

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. The lyrics are penned by Ajit Mandal and Avinash Jha is the music director.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.