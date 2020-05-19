हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani's new blockbuster Bhojpuri song of 2020 'Do Sau Ke Kakahi' out - Watch

The music is peppy and will catch up soon among Bhojpuri cinema buffs. 

Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani&#039;s new blockbuster Bhojpuri song of 2020 &#039;Do Sau Ke Kakahi&#039; out - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: The Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's new song titled 'Do Sau Ke Kakahi' is making waves upon its audio release. The 2020 new song has been sung by Pawan Singh and uploaded on YouTube by Yashi Films. 

Pawan Singh even teased the song on his social media handle a day before.

Listen to 'Do Sau Ke Kakahi' here: 

The music is peppy and will catch up soon among Bhojpuri cinema buffs. Arun Bihari has penned the lyrics of the song and Chhotu Rawat has composed the music. 

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani have delivered several superhit songs together. They have an ocean of fan following who love to watch their movies on the big screens. 

The actor has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.

 
 

Pawan Singh kajal raghwani bhojpuri song YouTube bhojpuri videos Bhojpuri songs Do Sau Ke Kakahi
