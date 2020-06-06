हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh romancing a foreigner in his latest international song 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai' goes viral - Watch

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. 

Pawan Singh romancing a foreigner in his latest international song &#039;Ye Ladki Sahi Hai&#039; goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh has released his new song which happens to be his second international outing titled 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai'. It features Pawan Singh romancing a foreigner model. 

The song released on YouTube on June 6, 2020. Watch 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai' peppy dance number here: 

It has been sung by Pawan Singh and the lyrics are written by Azad Singh. It has been uploaded on YouTube by Yashi Films.

The music is composed by Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra. 

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

He has delivered several blockbuster songs in his illustrious career.

 

Tags:
Pawan SinghPawan Singh songsBhojpuri songsbhojpuri videosYe Ladki Sahi Hai song
Next
Story

Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa sits pretty in a thigh-high slit floral gown - See pic
  • 2,36,657Confirmed
  • 6,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day