Pawan Singh romancing a foreigner in his latest international song 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh has released his new song which happens to be his second international outing titled 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai'. It features Pawan Singh romancing a foreigner model.

The song released on YouTube on June 6, 2020. Watch 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai' peppy dance number here:

It has been sung by Pawan Singh and the lyrics are written by Azad Singh. It has been uploaded on YouTube by Yashi Films.

The music is composed by Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

He has delivered several blockbuster songs in his illustrious career.