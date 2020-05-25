Pawan Singh’s new Bhojpuri song ‘Matha Bhi Piunga Fook Ke’ creates a storm online

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has dominated YouTube with his hit songs always. And, in this current situation when no news songs or films are releasing, his fans are revisiting his old hits to avoid the boredom and some of them have resurfaced online and created a storm. As of now, the song which is creating waves online is ‘Matha Bhi Piunga Fook Ke’ of Pawan with Priyanka Singh. There is no video, but we guess that’s enough for the superstar’s fans amid this pandemic. It is a hit on YouTube.

Watch ‘Matha Bhi Piunga Fook Ke’ here:

‘Matha Bhi Piunga Fook Ke’ has been sung by Pawan Singh & Priyanka Singh. The lyrics courtesy goes to Azad Singh and it has been composed by Chhote Baba.

In case you want to hear more of Pawan Singh’s songs, you can tune into -'Do Sau Ke Kakahi', 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho', ‘Gor Kariya’, ‘Ae Shona’, ‘Badnaam Kar Dogi’, 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya', 'Dusar Duwaar' and 'Babu Babu'.