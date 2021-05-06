Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri heartbreak song 'Mohabbat Ab Bechata' goes viral on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has several chartbuster songs and movies to his credit. His latest song 'Mohabbat Ab Bechata' was released last month and has received a warm reception from his fans.

Pawan Singh's superhit Bhojpuri song 'Mohabbat Ab Bechata' has been uploaded on YouTube by the Saregama Hum Bhojpuri channel. Watch it here:

The song begins with a small story introduction, much like a movie scene, explaining the plot of the track. It features Kaavya Singh Chaudhary along with Pawan Singh in lead roles.

'Mohabbat Ab Bechata' has been sung by the power star himself and the music is composed by Chotu Rawat. Arjun Akela has penned the lyrics of the song.

The story and dialogue in the start of the song are by Dhir- Dhirendra.

Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media.

Pawan Singh shot to fame with his chartbuster track 'Lollipop Lagelu' years back. The song has earned a cult status today and so much so that this track is played in almost all weddings without a miss! The song was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015.

Zahid Akhtar has written the lyrics of the song while Vinay Vinayak is the music composer.