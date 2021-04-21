हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shyam Dehati

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav breaks down, says 'couldn't save my brother Shyam Dehati'

In a video shared on Facebook, Khesari Lal Yadav remembered his dear friend, whom he considered like a brother. 

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav breaks down, says &#039;couldn&#039;t save my brother Shyam Dehati&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most prominent lyricists and songwriter from the Bhojpuri film industry, Shyam Dehati lost his battle to the deadly novel coronavirus. Remembering the 33-year-old songwriter, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav recently had a breakdown moment.

In a video shared on Facebook, Khesari Lal Yadav remembered his dear friend, whom he considered like a brother. Getting emotional on video, Khesari said, 'I couldn't save my brother'. Watch Khesari Lal Yadav's Facebook video here: 

Reportedly, Shyam Dehati was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back and on Monday he breathed his last in Gorakhpur. 

In the live Facebook video, Khesari shared that Shyam is survived by a wife and a child, who unfortunately are also COVID positive. The Bhojpuri superstar assured his fans that he will try his best to save late Shyam Dehati's family. 

According to reports, Shyam had also started a new business venture sometime back due to some financial issues. 

Besides Khesari Lal Yadav, several top names from the Bhojpuri film industry such as power star Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ritesh Pandey, Arvind Akela Kallu, Rani Chatterjee, Kajal Raghwani amongst others too mourned Shyam Dehati's sudden and untimely demise. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shyam Dehatishyam dehati deadKhesari Lal YadavPawan Singhbhojpuri lyricistkhesari lal yadav videoFacebook videobhojpuri songwriter diesshyam dehati diesCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's sensational dance on Janhvi Kapoor's Nadiyon Paar song goes viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT21M24S

FAQs with AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria over Covid 2.0