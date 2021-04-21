Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav breaks down, says 'couldn't save my brother Shyam Dehati'

New Delhi: One of the most prominent lyricists and songwriter from the Bhojpuri film industry, Shyam Dehati lost his battle to the deadly novel coronavirus. Remembering the 33-year-old songwriter, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav recently had a breakdown moment.

In a video shared on Facebook, Khesari Lal Yadav remembered his dear friend, whom he considered like a brother. Getting emotional on video, Khesari said, 'I couldn't save my brother'. Watch Khesari Lal Yadav's Facebook video here:

Reportedly, Shyam Dehati was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back and on Monday he breathed his last in Gorakhpur.

In the live Facebook video, Khesari shared that Shyam is survived by a wife and a child, who unfortunately are also COVID positive. The Bhojpuri superstar assured his fans that he will try his best to save late Shyam Dehati's family.

According to reports, Shyam had also started a new business venture sometime back due to some financial issues.

Besides Khesari Lal Yadav, several top names from the Bhojpuri film industry such as power star Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ritesh Pandey, Arvind Akela Kallu, Rani Chatterjee, Kajal Raghwani amongst others too mourned Shyam Dehati's sudden and untimely demise.