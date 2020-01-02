Pics of Monalisa chilling in a black bikini are breaking the internet - See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa welcomed New Year in style. Pictures of her chilling in a black bikini have gone immensely viral on social media and she totally nails the look in a red kaftan and black shades. "Enjoy the little things... For one day you may look back and realise they were the big things.... #chilling #sunkissed #happynewyear2020," she captioned her post.

The pictures have got several likes and comments like "beautiful" and "hot" have been posted.

Take a look:

Monalisa is currently in Lonavala with her actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple together wished their fans on New Year with a picture of them twinning in black and wrote, "May the new sun of the new year brings lots of happiness, joy and prosperity to all of us... Happy New Year my friends."

Here are some more posts from Monalisa and Vikrant's New Year-special album:

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 10'. She was a participant in the show while Vikrant appeared as a guest contestant. Monalisa became a household name after 'Bigg Boss 10'. Her real name is Antara Biswas. She is also a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and has also worked in some other regional films.

Monalisa currently stars in the TV show 'Nazar' in which she plays the prime antagonist.