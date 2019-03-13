हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Pandit

Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit shoots dancing number for 'Pehla Pehla Pyar'—Pic

In her latest Instagram pic, Gargi can be seen all set to shoot a dance number for the film 'Pehla Pehla Pyar'.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit, who is also known as Gargi Pandit is an avid Instagram user. She often shares pics and videos on the social media app and fans love to know about her personal as well as professional life.

In her latest Instagram pic, Gargi can be seen all set to shoot a dance number for the film 'Pehla Pehla Pyar'.

The caption is, “1 more dancing no. For movie pehla pehla pyar #mahadev #jaiparshuram #lovemyself #mahadevkideewani”

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GARGI PANDITT (@priyanka_pandit_) on

Gargi was seen in Arvind Akela Kallu's Awara Balam that released in July last year. The film was a hit and Gargi's performance was loved by fans. She has also worked in hit films like Karm Yug and Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

Coming to the film 'Pehla Pehla Pyar', it is a romantic film which has been announced recently. The shooting of the film has already begun and it also stars actor Sunny Singh along with Priyanka.

