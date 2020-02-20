Rani Chatterjee ditches her bold look, stuns in a sari - Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee, who will be soon seen in the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', has stunned her fans with yet another lovely picture of herself on Instagram. However, this time, beautiful actress has ditched her bold look and draped a sari because "khoobsurti saadgi mein hai."

The post shows Rani in a simple green sari, which has paired with a plain black blouse. She also opted for minimal make-up and her hair is tied in a neat bun.

Take a look at what Rani shared:

She is an avid social media user and has over 535k followers on Instagram and the list is on a rise.

Rani Chatterjee is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and has completed a decade here. She has worked with several top actors and starred in many hit films. Her next film is 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani. She also has 'Lady Singham' in the pipeline.

The aforementioned 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is her next project.