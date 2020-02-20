हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee ditches her bold look, stuns in a sari - Check out!

Rani Chatterjee, who will be soon seen in the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', has stunned her fans with yet another lovely picture of herself on Instagram. 

Rani Chatterjee ditches her bold look, stuns in a sari - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee, who will be soon seen in the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', has stunned her fans with yet another lovely picture of herself on Instagram. However, this time, beautiful actress has ditched her bold look and draped a sari because "khoobsurti saadgi mein hai." 

The post shows Rani in a simple green sari, which has paired with a plain black blouse. She also opted for minimal make-up and her hair is tied in a neat bun. 

Take a look at what Rani shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #love #saree #indian #outfits #simple #love #goodvibes #bepositive

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

She is an avid social media user and has over 535k followers on Instagram and the list is on a rise. 

Rani Chatterjee is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and has completed a decade here. She has worked with several top actors and starred in many hit films. Her next film is 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani. She also has 'Lady Singham' in the pipeline.

The aforementioned 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is her next project.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsrani chatterjee instagram pics
Next
Story

Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh to release latest Holi song 'Kaka Ho Kaka', shares poster

Must Watch

PT19M58S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): 'The last attempt' to solve Shaheen Bagh crisis through dialogue?