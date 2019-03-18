हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee dons a desi look for Holi, poses with Anara Gupta—See pics

Rani looks stunning in her desi avatar wearing a green-golden choli and printed skirt lehenga. 

New Delhi: One of the leading ladies in the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user. She keeps her Instagram family happy with regular updates about her. Rani is also a major fitness freak.

The actress is gearing up for the festival of colours—Holi and shared some pictures on the photo-sharing site all dressed up for an event. She also posted her selfie with another Bhojpuri hottie Anara Gupta.

#holi #hai

Dress by #kavitasunita #holievent #indiangirls #interiorlovers

#anara #me #lovely #girl

Rani looks stunning in her desi avatar wearing a green-golden choli and printed skirt lehenga. The actress who is into fitness has lost oodles of weight—all thanks to pumping up the iron at the gym.

She has acted in movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

Her performance in maiden venture 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her accolades. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

 

