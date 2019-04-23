Rani Chatterjee flaunts her abs in latest workout selfie—See pic

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most popular and sought after Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee has been around for more than a decade now. She has featured in several hit movies and is a known face in Bhojpuri film industry.

The actress is a fitness freak and more often than not shares her pictures from the gym. Her workout videos and selfies can inspire fans to maintain a healthy life and hit the gym. In her recent gym selfie, the actress is seen flaunting her abs.

Check it out here:

Rani has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her Insta family happy by posting regular pictures and videos.

She has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.