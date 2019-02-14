हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee lip syncs 'Dil Mera Kho Gaya' on Valentine's Day—Watch

Rani posted a video in which she can be seen lip-syncing song 'Dil Mera Kho Gaya' from the film 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge'.

Rani Chatterjee lip syncs &#039;Dil Mera Kho Gaya&#039; on Valentine&#039;s Day—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film actress Rani Chatterjee is known for her regular social media posts. The actress is an avid Instagram user and keeps her fans happy and engaged by sharing various pics and videos. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Rani shared a picture wishing all her fans.

Now, she has posted a video in which she can be seen lip-syncing popular Bollywood song 'Dil Mera Kho Gaya' from the film 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge'. The film starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles and released in the year 2000.

Check out Rani's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 

The caption is, “DIL ye Mera kho gaya #happyvalentinesday #lovelife”

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

