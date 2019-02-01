Rani Chatterjee turns up the heat in her latest gym wear—See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee sure knows how to keep her Insta family happy. She is quite popular for her hilarious videos and blockbuster songs amongst Bhojpuri cinema lovers.

The actress has taken up fitness quite seriously and is seen working out in a gym more often than not. She posted a picture where she can be seen flaunting her latest gym wear. Check it out here:

Well, Rani is inspiring others to have a fit life and working our regularly is an essential part of it.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.