Rani Chatterjee's dance video from the gym will give you weekend vibes—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri entertainment world, Rani Chatterjee is known for her fitness prowess and entertaining videos. The actress often shares TikTok videos on social media app Instagram and keeps her fans hooked.

Her latest video has her dancing in the gym.

Check it out here:

The caption is, “Jab gym me akele ho tab .. tiktok to Banta hai #tiktokgirls #tiktokdance #tiktokfans” (Being along in the gym calls for a TikTok video)

Rani is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral on social media app Instagram. The actress has over 315k followers on the photo-sharing app and knows how to keep her fans engaged.

Rani made her debut in Bhojpuri movies in the year 2004. Since then, she has worked with almost all popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

Her performance in the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her many accolades. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for her and today Rani is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.