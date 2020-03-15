हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's important message amid coronavirus scare is a must-watch

Rani said that it is important for everyone to wear a mask at public places and keep a check on personal hygiene. 

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s important message amid coronavirus scare is a must-watch

New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee has sent out an important message on the precautions to take during this time. In a video from the airport, Rani said that it is important for everyone to wear a mask at public places and keep a check on personal hygiene. The video was shared by Rani soon after she realised that she forgot her mask at home while on her way to Kolkata. 

While sharing the video, Rani urged people not to forget their masks and not to commit the mistake she did. "Be safe... Love you all," she wrote. Take a look at the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #besafe #loveyouall

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

The coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Various events, award functions, interviews, shooting schedules and matches have been called off amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Cinema halls, shopping malls and clubs have been closed in parts of India. 

Several actors from all the industries have urged everyone to stay safe and follow all the precautionary measures. Social media is flooded with dos/dont's regarding COVID-19. 

'Nazar 2' actress Monalisa also shared pictures of herself and co-stars wearing masks on the sets. She captioned the post as: "Please Be Safe... Please Take All Precautionary Measures .... And Smile ... Don't Panic."

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 107 on Sunday, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka. It first emerged in China's Wuhan city and has now spread across the globe. 

Rani ChatterjeeCoronavirusCoronavirus scare
