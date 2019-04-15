Rani Chatterjee's TikTok with her mommy is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: The YouTube queen and top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is known for her hilarious videos and pictures on social media. She regularly posts stuff on Instagram and that helps her connect directly with fans.

The stunner enjoys massive 318k followers on Instagram. Recently, she shared a TikTok video with her mother and wrote in the caption: “Ha ha ha mom like friend dekho kitne frandly hai main kya kya share Karti hu mummy se.”

Watch it here:

Isn't she simply amazing?

Her video has fetched 2,652 views so far. The actress is a fitness freak and is these days working hard at the gym to get that hourglass figure. In fact, her hard work has paid off as she has lost a few kilos.

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

Rani has featured as of now over 44 movies and has won accolades for her performances in many blockbuster hits. She got the Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013.

Recently, she was seen on Kapil Sharma's popular comedy show along with other Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav.