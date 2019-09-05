close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sher Singh

Sher Singh: Here's when Aamrapali Dubey- Pawan Singh starrer will release—See pic

Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are all set to set the silver screens ablaze with 'Sher Singh'.

Sher Singh: Here&#039;s when Aamrapali Dubey- Pawan Singh starrer will release—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Two of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are all set to set the silver screens ablaze with 'Sher Singh'. The film's brand new poster, along with the time of release has been unveiled and fans are thrilled!

Both actors took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film. 

Aamrapali wrote, “We are coming to you this Durga Pooja with “SHER SINGH”please shower your blessings @singhpawan999 @shashank_rai_ #firstlook #bhojpuri” 

Sharing the same poster, Pawan Singh wrote, “first_Look #Sher_Singh#Dussehra_2019”

Check out the poster here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pawan Singh (@singhpawan999) on

The film is slated to arrive in theatres this Dussehra. Now that we know when the film will arrive, the excitement level of fans is bound to rise!

'Sher Singh' is produced and directed by Shashank Rai and is one of the most awaited films of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Are you ready to watch Aamrapali and Pawan weave magic on the silver screens?

Tags:
Sher SinghPawan SinghAamrapali Dubey
Next
Story

Monalisa performs on 'Tenu Takya Te Bhul Gaiyan' in a neon dress-Watch

Must Watch

PT4M38S

PM Narendra Modi to participate as the Chief Guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum today