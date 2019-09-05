Sher Singh: Here's when Aamrapali Dubey- Pawan Singh starrer will release—See pic

New Delhi: Two of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are all set to set the silver screens ablaze with 'Sher Singh'. The film's brand new poster, along with the time of release has been unveiled and fans are thrilled!

Both actors took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film.

Aamrapali wrote, “We are coming to you this Durga Pooja with “SHER SINGH”please shower your blessings @singhpawan999 @shashank_rai_ #firstlook #bhojpuri”

Sharing the same poster, Pawan Singh wrote, “first_Look #Sher_Singh#Dussehra_2019”

Check out the poster here:

The film is slated to arrive in theatres this Dussehra. Now that we know when the film will arrive, the excitement level of fans is bound to rise!

'Sher Singh' is produced and directed by Shashank Rai and is one of the most awaited films of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Are you ready to watch Aamrapali and Pawan weave magic on the silver screens?