Watch: Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and other stars unite for ‘Bhojpuri Lockdown Song'

New Delhi: Several Bhojpuri stars have united for a song amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has brought the world to a standstill. Top stars like Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka ‘Nirahua’ headline the ‘Bhojpuri Lockdown Song'. It has been shot at their respective homes and is an inspiring track. The message is clear – practice social distancing, follow lockdown rules – and India will be able to fight the coronavirus pandemic together.

“Enjoy this song virtually made at home to create awareness of #stayhomestaysafe,” read the description on YouTube.

Watch the song here:

Bollywood, TV industry and the Bhojpuri film fraternity have been constantly raising awareness about the coronavirus through social media. The celebs have also come forward to donate to different funds in the central and state governments fight against the crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people. In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India as of Tuesday afternoon reached 18,601 and the death toll rose to 590.