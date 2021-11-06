Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll reaches 32, CM Nitish Kumar chairs review meeting

New Delhi: With eleven more deaths, the toll in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious alcohol rose to 32, officials said. A total of 15 people died in Bettiah, 13 in Gopalganj and 4 in Samastipur due to consumption of spurious alcohol, said the officials.

The Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad condoled the deaths terming the incident as 'sad. He said the state has suffered a financial loss to prohibition but does not want to bear the social loss. "The government is taking strict steps, those who are responsible will be punished... If any officer is involved, he will not be spared," he said.

Bettiah: As many as 15 people died in Bettiah and two officers of from Nautan police station have been suspended. The main suspect, Munna Ram's house was inspected by Zee Media correspondent, which is currently is locked and the whole family is absconding. Villagers told that the spirit was brought from outside, which Munna Ram and his neighbor Ram Prakash Ram used to make and sell liquor. Villagers said th elocal police never probed the matter and if the villagers protested, both the owners used to intimidate them.

Begusarai: Despite a ban the sale of liquor is indiscriminate in Begusarai, people reacted sharply to the latest incident of hooch related deaths. The people called the prohibition law a complete failure.

Gopalganj: 13 people have been officially confirmed dead in the poisonous liquor scandal in Gopalganj. After the hooch tragedy, a team of the Excise Department is conducting raids on illegal liquor.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a review meeting regarding the prohibition of liquor in the state. Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

