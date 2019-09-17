LJP workers offer milk to PM Narendra Modi's poster in Bihar

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) workers here on Tuesday offered milk to the poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose 69th birthday was celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

Surrounding the poster stood a group of saffron-clad children and the priest, who performed the act by chanting Vedic mantras while pouring the milk on the poster.

The banner with a picture of the Prime Minister read 'We want PoK as return gift'.

Praying for his long and healthy life, numerous events are being held in the country to celebrate PM's birthday as a mark of respect.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his home state.

He visited Khalvani eco-tourism site and the Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadia, a few of the major tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity.

The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20.

The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by its leaders across the nation during this week-long period.