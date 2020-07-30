Bihar extends lockdown till August 16, suspends transport services; night curfew to continue: Check details

The Bihar government on Thursday extended lockdown and issued guidelines permitting as well as restricting activities in the state till August 16. This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for the opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

As per the MHA, in Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. However, strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue.

In Bihar, night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am. All transport services will be suspended but with several exceptions. Most of the central and state government offices, as well as private offices, have been advised to function on 50 per cent strength.

Following guidelines imposing further restrictions are being issued:-

l. These additional restrictions will remain in force in State HQ, District HQ, Sub-Divisional HQ, Block HQ and all Municipal areas in

the state of Bihar with effect from 01.08.2020 to 16.08.2020.

2. Offices of the Government of India and the State Government and their Autonomous/subordinate offices and Public corporation

shall work with 50% of staff with following exceptions.

Exception:- These offices can operate normally with full strength

Central Govt.:- Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National informatics Centre, Early Warning Agencies.

State Govt.:-

a. Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency

services, disaster management, Elections and Prisons.

b. District administration and Treasury along with IT

services/Video Conferencing support from BELTRON

c. Electricity, water supply, sanitation, Health, Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry

d. Municipal bodies

e. Offices and establishments under the Department of

Environment & Forest

f. Offices and establishments under the Department of Social Welfare.

g. State Legislature and their subordinate offices, session of the State legislature,

Note:- offices related to judicial work will run as per the guidelines issued by the Administration of Patna High Court

3. Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc. will continue to remain functional. Transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, Para-medical staff, other hospital support services shall be permitted. This provision shall apply to veterinary services and establishments also.

4. Private offices will be allowed to operate at 50% strength

5. All Commercial and Private establishments will be allowed to function normally with the following exceptions:-

a. Shopping malls will not open.

b. Restaurants / Dhabas / Eateries will be allowed to open with home delivery / take away services only

c. Shops and markets will be allowed to operate subject to restrictions imposed by necessary.

6 All transport services will be suspended.

Exceptions:

a. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Railways, Air and Rail transport will remain functional.

b. Taxies, auto-rickshaws etc will be permitted across Bihar

c. Private Vehicles will be allowed across Bihar for permitted activities mentioned in this order

d. Transportation of goods will be allowed without any hindrance including loading and unloading at the warehouses.

e. All Government vehicles and private vehicles carrying Government Office staffs will be allowed to commute on their office I-cards.

f. All essential service providers will be allowed to commute only from home to workplace.

7. All construction-related activities will be allowed along with the functioning of construction-related shops

8. All agriculture-related activities will be allowed along with the functioning of agriculture-related shops

9. All educational, training, research, coaching institution etc. shall remain closed. online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

10. All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregation will be permitted, without any exception.

11. All social / political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural / religious functions / gathering and opening of parks and gymnasiums shall be barred.

12. Night curfew: Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm PM to 5 am throughout the state except for essential activities, including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and

State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes. Local authorities shall issue orders, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.