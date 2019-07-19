'Criticised' for watching movie, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi says govt doing enough to help flood victims

PATNA: Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who has come under the opposition scanner for watching a movie even as the state is facing the worst floods, has clarified that the government is doing everything to help the flood victims.

Sushil Kumar said, ''I've been abused for watching movie 'Super 30'. Today also an English channel was showing 'when the state is flooded, Dy CM is watching a film'. Several works can be done at one time, we're helping flood-affected people and doing all the arrangements.''

WATCH Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi: I've been abused for watching movie 'Super 30'. Today also an English channel was showing 'when state is flooded, Dy CM is watching a film'.Several works can be done at one time, we're helping flood-affected people&doing all the arrangements.(18.07) pic.twitter.com/tNPqYNC3B7 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

It may be recalled that Bihar's main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had criticised Sushil Modi for watching he film "Super 30" even as the grim flood situation in the state showed little signs of improvement.

The RJD said that there was an outcry in Bihar after the floods but Sushil Modi was enjoying a movie. It also accused the government of being insensitive.

The Bihar Deputy CM was also severely criticised for taking time out to meet "Super 30" actor Hrithik Roshan and others associated with the film, which is based on the life of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar.

"People are struggling for their lives following the horrifying floods in Bihar but shameless Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi is watching a movie in Patna along with all the legislators and ministers of the BJP. When asked by the journalists, the shameless legislators said `should we quit eating, drinking and watching movies? If people are dying, let them die`," the RJD had said in a tweet in Hindi.

After the Bihar government made the film "Super 30" tax-free in the state, Hrithik had visited Patna two days back during which the actor also met Sushil Modi.

The actor also shared photographs of the meeting on his Twitter handle.

"Speechless! The whole cabinet of Bihar is busy watching a movie in a multiplex and enjoying free dinner," read another RJD tweet.

It may be recalled that around 92 divisions in 12 districts of Bihar have been severely affected by the floods, which have already claimed at least 78 lives, affecting around 47 lakh people