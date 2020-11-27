In a first, Bihar’s Purnia Central Jail to install ATM for prisoners

PATNA: Purnia Central Jail authorities have announced that they will soon install an ATM (Automated Teller Machine) inside the jail premises to help inmates withdraw money for their daily use. With this, the Purnia Central Jail will become the first prison in Bihar to do so.

The initiative is aimed at preventing crowding at the jail gate by the family members and acquaintances of the inmates.

According to media reports, the Purnia Central Jail authorities have written a letter to the State Bank of India (SBI) requesting them to set up an ATM.

According to the Purnia Central Jail Superintendent, about 600 inmates out of the total 750 have their accounts in different banks. So far, 400 inmates have been issued ATM cards while the rest would be given ATM cards soon.

For 4 to 8 hours of work, the jail inmates are paid between Rs 52 to Rs 103 wages and the money is deposited into their accounts.

Amid the COVID-19 situation these days, the prisoners were trained to make face masks that were supplied to various jails of Kosi and Seemanchal regions.

Each prisoner is allowed to keep up to Rs 500 cash, as per the jail manual. The prisoners were paid by cheques till January 2019 and after that, they have been receiving their wages in bank accounts.

The Jail Superintendent also stated that the inmates will be able to use cards to buy items of daily use like soaps, hair oil and eatables, among others.

