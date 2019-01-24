हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RJD

RJD leader Raghuvar Rai shot dead outside his residence in Bihar's Samastipur

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Zila Parishad vice-president Raghuvar Rai was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his Kalyanpur residence in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday morning. 

Samastipur: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Zila Parishad vice-president Raghuvar Rai was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his Kalyanpur residence in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday morning. 

Two bike-borne assailants shot at him while he stepped out of his house.

He was immediately rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment. 

Angry locals later blocked the road near Janardanpur on the Darbhanga-Patna route.

A case was registered in Kalyanpur police station. 

