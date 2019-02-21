हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RJD

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav moves SC seeking bail in fodder scam

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking bail in three cases in fodder scam, citing ill health. 

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav moves SC seeking bail in fodder scam

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking bail in three cases in fodder scam, citing ill health. 

Yadav moved SC challenging the order of Jharkhand High Court which had rejected his bail application.

The RJD chief is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The fodder scam is related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav the chief minister.

Yadav was lodged in Ranchi jail in December 2017 in these cases.

A meeting of several leaders is also scheduled with RJD chief Yadav in Ranchi. 

With barely three months to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the "Mahagatbandhan" (grand alliance) in Bihar is all set to finalise the seat sharing formula in the state by February 25, party leaders said on Wednesday.

