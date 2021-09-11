हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejashwi Yadav

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav caught on camera distributing money ahead of Panchayat polls, probe ordered

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has landed in trouble after he was caught on camera allegedly distributing money to villagers just as Panchayat polls are scheduled to take place in Bihar. The ruling JDU has called it a deliberate attempt to lure voters. 

RJD&#039;s Tejashwi Yadav caught on camera distributing money ahead of Panchayat polls, probe ordered

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav landed in a controversy when he was allegedly seen distributing money to villagers just days ahead of the panchayat polls in Bihar. The purported video was uploaded by JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar on Friday morning claiming that it was a deliberate attempt on Tejashwi`s part to lure voters in the upcoming panchayat elections. 

The JDU has complained to the state Election Commission demanding a probe into the incident. Meanwhile Gopalganj Sadar SDM has ordered the Baikunthpur Police and BDO to investigate the matter. 

Reacting to the allegations, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said the it is a Pachayat election and not of the Lok Sabha, also, the model code of conduct has not been imposed in Gopalganj. "The women sought help from Tejashwi Yadav to buy medicines and he offerd help, there is no secrecy here," he said.

In the 21-second video shot in Gopalganj, the RJD leader is seen giving out money to three women who were standing near his car. He hands out the money from his car window. 

(NOTE: Zee News cannot authenticate the timing and place of the video) 

WATCH VIDEO:

"Who is that prince who is dropping money in the lap of poor villagers. As poor villagers do not know him, someone says that he is a son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The person sitting on the front seat of the SUV also introduces himself as Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav," Neeraj Kumar captioned his tweet. (Roughly translated from Hindi).

"Distributing money to poor villagers will not wash clean your image as a robber. You have made a mockery of poor people of the state," Neeraj Kumar said.

The incident in question took place on Thursday while Tejashwi Yadav was participating in 10th death anniversary of former MLA Dev Dutt Prasad in Baikunthpur block.

(With input from reporters - Navjeet Kumar and Rupendra Srivastava)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tejashwi YadavRJDJDUBihar
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad via video conferencing today

Must Watch

PT18M53S

DNA: Cricket diplomacy against Taliban!