RJD's Tejashwi Yadav caught on camera distributing money ahead of Panchayat polls, probe ordered

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav landed in a controversy when he was allegedly seen distributing money to villagers just days ahead of the panchayat polls in Bihar. The purported video was uploaded by JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar on Friday morning claiming that it was a deliberate attempt on Tejashwi`s part to lure voters in the upcoming panchayat elections.

The JDU has complained to the state Election Commission demanding a probe into the incident. Meanwhile Gopalganj Sadar SDM has ordered the Baikunthpur Police and BDO to investigate the matter.

Reacting to the allegations, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said the it is a Pachayat election and not of the Lok Sabha, also, the model code of conduct has not been imposed in Gopalganj. "The women sought help from Tejashwi Yadav to buy medicines and he offerd help, there is no secrecy here," he said.

In the 21-second video shot in Gopalganj, the RJD leader is seen giving out money to three women who were standing near his car. He hands out the money from his car window.

(NOTE: Zee News cannot authenticate the timing and place of the video)

WATCH VIDEO:

"Who is that prince who is dropping money in the lap of poor villagers. As poor villagers do not know him, someone says that he is a son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The person sitting on the front seat of the SUV also introduces himself as Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav," Neeraj Kumar captioned his tweet. (Roughly translated from Hindi).

"Distributing money to poor villagers will not wash clean your image as a robber. You have made a mockery of poor people of the state," Neeraj Kumar said.

The incident in question took place on Thursday while Tejashwi Yadav was participating in 10th death anniversary of former MLA Dev Dutt Prasad in Baikunthpur block.

(With input from reporters - Navjeet Kumar and Rupendra Srivastava)

