Will launch 'Berozgari Hatao, Aarakshan Badhao' yatra from Feb 7: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced the commencement of a ‘berozgari hatao, aarakshan badhao` movement from February 7.

Asserting that the party will take this movement to each and every district of Bihar, Yadav said, “Starting February 7 we are starting a `berozgari hatao, aarakshan badhao` Yatra. We want that people should get employment. People of Bihar have to go to far off places to earn their livelihood. We believe that based on the caste census, different people must get a reservation. Now that 50 per cent barrier has been removed, I believe that reservation must be given to different castes depending upon their right.”

On Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath being denied permission to land his helicopter in West Bengal, he claimed to be a victim of a similar incident and said, “I am not in the support of negative politics and I want to see a positive and progressive politics as I believe in it.”

Tejashwi had reached Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee`s `Save the Constitution` dharna on Monday.

Hitting out at the central government while in Kolkata, he had said, "The people in power today are the ones who worked as slaves for the British. Moreover, they are leaving no stone unturned to destroy our constitution. All agencies should be allowed to work."